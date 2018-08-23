Ruckus over rumours of cow slaughter in outer Delhi, security tightened

national

Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped

Representational picture

Hundreds of people gathered in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar after rumours spread that the leftover of slaughtered animals being disposed off after Eid ul-Adha were of cows, following which security was tightened in the area, police said.

Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped. They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus. Police rushed to the spot to avert any tension and seized the leftover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination. The officer said the mob has been dispersed.

Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area, said another officer. He said there was police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure since early morning and when the incident was reported, they immediately reached the spot.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever