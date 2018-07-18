Ruckus over Shivaji statue reaches new heights!

'Bhaltech' remark by BJP MLA during the heated discussion on the statue triggered Opposition showdown in the House

Opposition MLAs protesting against a BJP legislator's remarks on the Shivaji statue discussion

Proceedings in the state legislature reached the height of politicking, literally, over the height of the proposed statue of Shivaji in the Arabian Sea, off Mumbai.

It all started when former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan alleged that the government had raised the height of the pedestal of the proposed statue and shortened the height of the Shivaji statue. "The government has raised the pedestal by 50 metres and to retain the overall height of 210 metres, it has now increased the height of the sword. This has been done to reduce expenditure," he said, even as the Opposition booed the government.

Denying any alteration to the original plan, Fadnavis said, "The government is committed to building the world's tallest statue of 210 metres. We have enough funds." He said the memorial's final design was approved and all clearances were received during the BJP's tenure.

He said a taller pedestal would provide a solid foundation for braving the high winds mid-sea. "The pedestal and statue have been designed by JJ School of Art. They have considered all the engineering and weather challenges the memorial would face.

To show that the Congress-NCP did not really care about the statue of Shivaji, Fadnavis read out a list of statues of social reformers and former chief ministers on the Vidhan Bhavan premises and their respective height, including that of Shivaji, which was shortest of all. "The statue of Shivaji [on the Vidhan Bhavan premises] was built in 2009 and stands at 7.2 feet on a pedestal of 10.6 feet," he said.

As the house stood up in protest and in favour of the government, the ruckus took an ugly turn when BJP's MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar remarked that the debate was 'bhaltech' (immaterial). The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena took serious offence at this and stormed the well of the house demanding Bhatkhalkar's expulsion. Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, "How can a BJP MLA call a discussion on Shivaji 'bhaltech'? It is insulting and he should tender an apology to the people of Maharashtra. He should also be expelled from the assembly."

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Bhatkhalkar's remarks reflected his extreme right-wing mindset." Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu said the party would not allow the House to run unless Bhatkhalkar apologised. The uproar ensured the House was adjourned repeatedly.

The matter ended when speaker Haribhau Bagde had a meeting with all party leaders. Meanwhile, embarrassed BJP leaders advised Bhatkhalkar to tender an apology. Bhatkhalkar eventually gave in and said, "My remark was not against Shivaji Maharaj, but aimed at Prithviraj Chavan. Yet, I withdraw my remark and I apologise to the House and the people of Maharashtra."

