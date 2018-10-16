Rude conductor penalised, says sorry to 78-year-old for forcing her to get off bus

national

The bus conductor has been penalised and has been asked to tender an apology to the 78-year-old woman, Kesharben Shamji Dharod

The letter sent to Kesharben Dharod's family

The ST bus conductor who humiliated a senior citizen on September 20 by forcing her to get off his bus as she did not have an Aadhaar card to prove her age, has been found guilty by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The conductor has been penalised and has been asked to tender an apology to the 78-year-old woman, Kesharben Shamji Dharod.

After complaints from the family and a report in mid-day on September 27, an inquiry had been launched into the matter. Maharashtra Transport Minister and Chairman of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Diwakar Raote had assured mid-day of action.

"We received the letter at our home address about them punishing the conductor at their level and counselling him against behaving this way with passengers. This is what we wanted. It was a very humiliating experience," said Ketan Dharod, the woman's son-in-law said.

The incident happened when the family was travelling from Aurangabad to Kalyan. State transport bus conductor SR Gaikwad asked Kesharben Shamji Dharod to show proof of her being senior citizen. She showed her senior citizen identity card issued by the Maharashtra government. The bus conductor, however, insisted on either an Aadhaar card or PAN card. When the family said they would call home and get someone to send it on the phone, the conductor insisted that only original documents would do and forced them to get off the bus.

