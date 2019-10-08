MENU

Rudra FA emerge Divison-I champions

Updated: Oct 08, 2019, 08:48 IST | A correspondent

Members of the victorious Rudra FA after clinching the MDFA Div-1 title
Members of the victorious Rudra FA after clinching the MDFA Div-1 title

Rudra Football Academy snatched a 1-0 win against United Villagers Welfare Association to win the MDFA League Division-1 final at Cooperage ground recently.

The two teams showed positive intent, but the exciting contest could only produce one goal which came from a penalty.

In the 28th minute, United Villagers defenders committed a foul inside the penalty area and referee Rajesh Kanojia pointed to the penalty spot.

Striker Siddharth Kamble stepped forward and fired past United Villagers's goalkeeper Griaton Noon for the winner.

football mumbai sports news

