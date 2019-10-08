Rudra FA emerge Divison-I champions

Members of the victorious Rudra FA after clinching the MDFA Div-1 title

Rudra Football Academy snatched a 1-0 win against United Villagers Welfare Association to win the MDFA League Division-1 final at Cooperage ground recently.

The two teams showed positive intent, but the exciting contest could only produce one goal which came from a penalty.

In the 28th minute, United Villagers defenders committed a foul inside the penalty area and referee Rajesh Kanojia pointed to the penalty spot.

Striker Siddharth Kamble stepped forward and fired past United Villagers's goalkeeper Griaton Noon for the winner.

