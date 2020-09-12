Rudra Pratap Debbarma: The multi-talented youngster of India (Tripura)

There are many people in this world, who since the beginning stand firm in making efforts to what their heart seeks and in the journey either search for inspiration around them or work being their own cheerleader, passing through the many trials and errors in their journey. So many youngsters today have come at the forefront of many industries with the aim to put their best foot forward in their areas of interest; these youngsters also go ahead in becoming a success story. However, how many times have we come across individuals who have excelled at not just one, but many different industries and proved the world that it is at the end of the day, the strong will and hard work that makes a person taste success as they have desired? Topping this list of multi-talented individuals is a youngster from Tripura named Rudra Pratap Debbarma.

Since the beginning, Rudra Pratap showed keen interest in the creative and artistic fields and this quest of his to become one of the greats in the same, took him on a unique journey in his life, where today he is a successful model from NorthEast India (Tripura), who has earned great recognition in the Punjab music industry as well. Rudra Pratap belongs to the Tripura royal family. His father, Dr Pinak Prasad Debbarma, is a senior dermatologist in Tripura and He is Also A Esraj Player and Still, he Plays. Following the footsteps of his father, Rudra Pratap also is pursuing his medical career, doing his MBBS, from Agartala Govt. Medical College.

Getting inclined towards the creative and artistic world came naturally to Rudra Pratap as his family already had passionate photographers. Hence, photography is a talent that Rudra Pratap always inherited in him. He says that the love and passion he feels for photography comes from his great-great-grandfather Maharaja Birchandra Manikya Bahadur Debbarma and his maternal grandfather. His grandfather was a renowned name as a musician and singer of Tripura, Lt. Bipin Bihari Debbarma, who also was the first Kokborok Newsreader in All India Radio. Apart from him, his great grandfather Maharajkumar Braja Bihari Debbarma(Lebu Karta)was also a notable personality of Tripura as a composer and singer.

His love for listening to songs of different genres and having an affinity towards music can be attributed to his great lineage, full of talented heads with creative and artistic abilities. His stint in modelling happened in college for a fashion show; one thing led to another and he developed an interest in acting as well; however, he then decided to focus on his medical career.

But, since he wanted to carve his unique name in the glamour world as well, he was groomed by renowned names in the glamour world like Rakesh Dwivedi and Anand Dwivedi. He has Also Worked With India's One of The Best Photographer Praveen Bhat..as Model..In the year 2017, he debuted as an artist in a Punjabi music video named 'Swag Marda', which became a massive hit with Rudra Pratap being the lead in the song. Punjabi Singer Anurag Panchal Called Him and He Acted in The Music Video And Directed by Ed Amrz, A Known Name in The Punjabi Music industry.

From his family, Rudra Pratap says that his eldest cousin Bikramjit Debbarman, a top 10 Finalist at Mr India 2003, also instilled great inspiration in him to enter the glamour world. At such a young, being a medical student, Rudra Pratap has shown his progress in photography also and as a model and actor from Tripura who gained much fame in the Punjabi music industry as well.

Managing so many hats at such a young age and excelling at everything is what Rudra Pratap Debbarma is all about, sending waves of inspiration to many other youngsters out there to listen to what their heart seeks and take steps to succeed in the same with passion and perseverance. To get more inspired, follow this young talent on Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/rudrapratapdebbarmaofficial/

