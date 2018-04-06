Rugby star Israel Folau faces criticism for anti-gay post

Wallabies star Israel Folau was facing a backlash yesterday after the devout Christian said gay people were destined to go to hell



Israel Folau

Wallabies star Israel Folau was facing a backlash yesterday after the devout Christian said gay people were destined to go to hell. Folau, a three-time Australian player of the year, made the comment this week to an Instagram follower who asked him what was "God's plan for gay people?" "HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God," he replied. The remark appears to breach Rugby Australia's inclusion policy designed to stamp out discrimination and homophobia in the game, and the governing body distanced itself from Folau's views. "Israel Folau's personal beliefs do not reflect the views of Rugby Australia," said a spokesman.

"Rugby supports all forms of inclusion, whether it's sexuality, race, or gender, which is set out in our inclusion policy." Sydney's first gay and inclusive rugby club, the Convicts, said it was disappointed in the Australian fullback. "Disappointing to see these comments from Israel but his statements do not reflect Rugby Union's attitude to gay people," it tweeted. "@qantaswallabies @NSWWaratahs @pocockdavid and more are all allies of ours and our community" it added, referring to the New South Wales Waratahs club team, and the Wallabies star and anti-homophobia campaigner David Pocock.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever