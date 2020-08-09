Oscar Ruggeri apologises to Gerard Pique after dragging Shakira in football talk

Former Argentine footballer Oscar Ruggeri has apologised to Barcelona FC's Spanish player, Gerard Pique after he called him "an average player".

Oscar said recently that Sergio Ramos was the best and Gerard is in news only because of singer partner Shakira's popularity. "I'm really sorry because you shouldn't involve other members of the family in these things. It always has to be from player to player. I said he was an average [player] like me. I made a mistake there. I don't know him, but the comments about his wife [partner Shakira] must have annoyed him," Oscar told Fox Sports.

