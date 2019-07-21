Search

Rui helps Wolves stun Manchester City

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 15:43 IST | AFP

Rui Patricio

Shanghai: Goalkeeper Rui Patricio (above) was the hero for Wolves, picking himself off the turf to save three spot-kicks after their Asia Trophy final against Manchester City went into penalties on Saturday.

Wolves won the exhibition tournament 3-2 on penalties after the game against the Premier League champions ended 0-0 after 90 sweaty minutes here in Shanghai.

