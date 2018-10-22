Ruling PTI loses another Assembly seat in Peshawar

international

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday lost another seat of the provincial assembly in the Peshawar by-elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Zulfiqar Ali lost the PK-71 seat to Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Salahuddin Khan by over one thousand votes. Zulfikar is brother of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman who vacated the seat after his elevation as Governor by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is second defeat of PTI in Peshawar by election at the hands of the ANP. On October 14, Samar Bilour of the ANP defeated PTI candidate Irfan Khan on PK 78 constituency of Peshawar. The election on PK 78 was postponed due to assassination of ANP leader Haroon Bilour in a suicide blast during an election rally in July this yea. About 20 people were killed when a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in the rally, the second terrorist attack on a political rally ahead of the July 25 general elections.

Samar is widow of slain Bilour. Reacting to the victory, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan and Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain said people reposed confidence in their party for the second time in last ten days. It reflects no trust in the ruling PTI, they added. The Election Commission of Pakistan had declared 51 polling stations in Peshawar as sensitive and 35 as highly sensitive.

