Ruling the Makeup world, One Brush at a Time: Glamoholic by Mehak Kawatra

Any makeup artist will tell you how a good pair of lash can completely transform a makeup look and take it to another level. Knowing that eyes are the window to the soul, Mehak Kawatra, a young Bridal Makeup Artist from Ludhiana launched her Lashes and Brushes brand, Glamoholic which offers an exclusive range of Professional Make-up Brushes and 3D-Mink Eyelashes. With this brand, she aimed to provide the best available cruelty free and high quality lashes for makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. Glamoholic also offers makeup brushes which can be used for beginners and professionals.

Mehak Kawatra also owns Mehba Cosmetics supported by her husband Karan Kawatra which is a retail cosmetics store providing a huge range of international and local cosmetics and skincare delivering pan India.

Mehak has been reining over bridal makeup industry since 6 years. Mehak’s first step to bringing her dreams to life was at London School of Make-Up where she was trained to become a professional Makeup Artist. She frequently conducts workshops and masterclasses for enthusiastic and upcoming makeup artists and beauty influencers to nurture their creative minds and inspire them with ideas.

Make-Up industry is not only a lucrative career path, but also considered as art that is perfected with passion and practice. Mehak Kawatra runs the no.1 IAO Certified Makeup and Hair Academy in Ludhiana, Punjab. The academy have successfully trained 2500+ makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts over a period of 2 years.

Her hard work and talent have gained an immense amount of respect in the beauty industry and she has bagged quite a few accolades from the industry. Mehak has been honoured with many awards including International Award Brand Icon Thailand, Wedding Mantra award for the celebrity make-up and hair artist. She has been awarded by top- notch celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, namely, International Quality Award by Kareena Kapoor Khan, International Excellence Award by Madhuri Dixit, Best Celebrity & Bridal Make-Up Artist of the year Award by Chitrangada Singh.

It doesn't end here!! Mehak has been an official promotional partner for Bollywood blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding & Gully boy, she has been on live make-up sets of Aate Di Chiri with Neeru Bajwa and shoots with actress Sonam Bajwa. She had her Academy Inauguration and MK masterclass with Gauhar Khan and Ankita Sharma. She received an award for the Quality Eye Lashes and Professional Brushes for her own brand GLAM-O-HOLIC by Dia Mirza.

It isn't the awards but her down to earth and humble connection with her audience that has created a humongous fan following for Mehak Kawatra. Mehak is a social media buff and has received love with a jaw-dropping number of 237K+ followers on her Instagram page.

Mehak Kawatra spearheaded the makeup industry from Ludhiana, Punjab and has made her mark all over India. Today she is the only make-up expert from Ludhiana who has journeyed this far with magic at her fingertips, stars in her eyes, loved ones by her side ready to shatter all the glass ceilings on her way up.

