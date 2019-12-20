Ruma Devi, a popular traditional handicraft artisan, gives some life lessons that can't be missed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

"Never lose your courage when obstacles come in your path, just as I managed to stand up to every difficulty that I have faced in life, " said Ruma Devi while sharing her life-changing experiences with the students of Parul University. On yet another occasion of PU Talks, the University hosted this award-winning designer, whose words left the budding designers of Parul University, drenched with inspiration. As a way of enhancing the hands-on crafting and designing skills of the students, the talk session was coupled with a workshop, where the Rajasthan based artisan, instructed the fashion design and architecture students of PU, on the significant elements of handicraft.

Ruma Devi, a popular traditional handicraft artisan, and social activist, popular in the desert State, not only for her quintessential patchwork and embroidery designs but for her contribution to the traditional fashion community by standing for the rights of artisans in the Nation. "As a University, we prioritise the practical academic skills of the students, however beyond the academic skills we also work towards inculcating the value of national service within the mindsets of our students. This is why I believe having a figure such a Ruma Devi, in our campus will go a long way in making this a reality," said PU's Vice President, Dr. Parul Patel.

During the workshop, over 70 fine arts students of Parul University had the lifetime opportunity of learning, from the exceptionally talented hands of Mrs. Devi. The students were taught the various elements in the area of applique handloom, one of the essential elements in the field of fashion design. "Being a fashion designer, I never imagined that I would ever get the chance and the opportunity to learn directly from the hands of such a design icon we all admire and look up to. I am more than grateful to our University for making such opportunities possible for us, " said Kinjal Poppat.

The occasion was also accompanied by two quintessential fashion shows, where the students got the chance of wearing and exhibiting, some of Ruma Devi's exceptional clothing designs. In addition, the students of Parul University also went on to showcase to the traditional artisan, their award-winning designs, which bagged them the title of best debut designers earlier this year. In recognition of her contribution not only to the traditional fashion community through her selfless work, the President of Parul University went on to announce the University's intention to offer scholarships to Rajasthani students, desiring to walk in the fashion steps of Ruma Devi's, for them to get the opportunity of pursuing their passion for design, at the University's Institute of Design.

