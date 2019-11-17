MENU

Rumoured couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look madly in love as they holiday in New York

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 16:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ahead of Nayanthara's birthday, rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivan shares an adorable post on Instagram

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Vignesh Shivan
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Vignesh Shivan

Even though Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have never confirmed or denied their relationship, they have often been spotted together, and currently, the rumoured couple is holidaying in New York, every actor's favourite holiday destination.

In an adorable and lovable post, Shivan, ahead of the actress' birthday on November 18, took to his Instagram account to wish her in advance. He wrote- The Sky and her smile- surreal. Bringing in her birthday. The city is so so so beautiful.

Have a look at her post right here:

He shared another picture where they could be seen walking on the streets of the city. He captioned the picture- A walk to remember. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A walk to remember ðÂÂÂ #centralpark #newyork #newyorkcity #birthday #birthdaygirl #coldweather #freezing

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) onNov 16, 2019 at 8:29pm PST

The best picture was when the duo met Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for a pleasant dinner. Have a look right here:

It's still not known whether they are dating or not, we would like to wish Nayanthara a Happy Birthday! On the work front, the actress will be seen in three films in 2020, the first one would be Darbar, which would be followed by Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman. 

