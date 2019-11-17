Rumoured couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look madly in love as they holiday in New York
Ahead of Nayanthara's birthday, rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivan shares an adorable post on Instagram
Even though Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have never confirmed or denied their relationship, they have often been spotted together, and currently, the rumoured couple is holidaying in New York, every actor's favourite holiday destination.
In an adorable and lovable post, Shivan, ahead of the actress' birthday on November 18, took to his Instagram account to wish her in advance. He wrote- The Sky and her smile- surreal. Bringing in her birthday. The city is so so so beautiful.
Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
This Sky & her smile —— surreal ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤©ðÂÂÂ!! Bringing in her birthday ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ in #newyorkcity #nayanthara #love ðÂÂÂðÂ¤©ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ This city is so so so beautiful ðÂÂÂ! #freezing #nofilter #newyork #brooklynbridge #birthdaygirl #birthday #eve
He shared another picture where they could be seen walking on the streets of the city. He captioned the picture- A walk to remember. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
A walk to remember ðÂÂÂ #centralpark #newyork #newyorkcity #birthday #birthdaygirl #coldweather #freezing
The best picture was when the duo met Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for a pleasant dinner. Have a look right here:
It's still not known whether they are dating or not, we would like to wish Nayanthara a Happy Birthday! On the work front, the actress will be seen in three films in 2020, the first one would be Darbar, which would be followed by Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman.
