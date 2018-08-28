Rumours about Article 35-A lead to clashes in Kashmir; 12 injured

national

The protests turned violent at some places as people indulged in stone pelting on security forces posted on law and order duties, officials said

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard inside a bunker in Srinagar. File pic/AFP

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in Kashmir as many parts of the Valley observed a spontaneous shutdown following "rumours" about scrapping of Article 35-A, police said. Twelve people were injured in the clashes, they said.

Article 35-A, which grants special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court. People took to streets in many parts of the Valley following a media report that the apex court will hear the petition challenging the validity of Article 35-A on Monday.

The protests turned violent at some places as people indulged in stone pelting on security forces posted on law and order duties, officials said. The security forces resorted to baton charging and fired tear smoke shells to chase away the protestors, they said, adding that pellet guns were used at some places to restore order.

