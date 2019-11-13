Run for a cause

International Men's Day will be celebrated across the world this Sunday. And the folks at a grooming brand want to use the occasion to create awareness about men's health. Beardo will be organising Beardo-Thon Virtual Run, a race in which both men and women can participate. One can choose to run, jog or walk on the road, in a park or on a treadmill to complete a distance of either 5 km, 10 km or 21 km (half marathon). Participants have to time themselves using any application they like, such as Strava, Run Keeper or Runtastic. Upon completing the run, the link of the timing has to be shared with the organisers.

Medals and T-shirts are optional but if one wishes to pay for them, they will be shipped to a registered address. The medals are made from jute by physically challenged employees of WLFLO (With Love For Loved Ones), a group based in West Bengal. The event is conceptualised and hosted by Bharat Beard Club, which unites men from different factions of soci-ety to conduct charity and purposeful activities.

Highlighting the importance of men's health, Vishal Singh, founder of Bharat Beard Club, says, "This run seeks to teach men how to take care of themselves and to encourage them to lead healthier lives."

International runners can also take part in the event. There are no registration charges involved. However, participants have to complete the run between the designated dates of November 17 and 24 to receive a digital certificate. Over 1 lakh runners are expected to participate in this even.

ON November 17 to November 24

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 399 (For a medal and a T-shirt)

