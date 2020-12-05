Run for The Mountains- #MoutainsMatter

Over-tourism, surpassing the carrying capacity of a destination, has always been the key issue of tourism in India. Every summer, the mass inflow of tourists towards the hill stations has often led to specific negative externalities such as inappropriate and dangerous construction, poorly designed roads, inadequate waste management, air and water pollution, loss of natural resources and biodiversity, vehicular traffic and an increasing carbon footprint, among others.

Tourism-related services such as trekking, skiing, agricultural experiences, culinary tours and cultural heritage walks, which allow visitors to discover unique aspects of the mountain, can boost local economies, improving livelihoods. However, it is crucial that tourism is sustainably managed in order to prevent the degradation of fragile mountain ecosystems.

This event is being organized by "Wandering Souls", an experiential travel and event management company with over 4 years of serving thousands of happy souls, and "Save Navi Mumbai environment group", a forum working selflessly towards greener and cleaner surroundings. This event aims to raise awareness about the conservation of mountains and the sustainable use of scarce resources from mountain areas.

The event is planned just after the International Mountain Day 2020. The theme of the same this year is mountain biodiversity. For every km covered by the participants we will be contributing âÂ¹5 towards mountain protection Cause partner- Healing Himalayas. Healing Himalayas was founded in 2016, with an intent to preserve the environment and its natural ecology to make it a perfect abode for its inhabitants. It began with a need to sensitize tourists, travelers, trekkers and locals on the protection of the Himalayas.

Other partners for this event are "Himalayan Geographic", which is an all-volunteer driven organization that excels in exploring the great Himalayas, the Himalayan culture, its people and addresses the issues that one Himalayan Traveller would want to get educated on, and "Climate Change is real", an educational app to guide one how to respect of the environment and takes part in climate events.

Who can participate: Anyone of any gender or age can register and support the event

Categories: You may choose to walk or run for 3Km/5Km/10Km/ Half marathon

Venue: You can walk or run anywhere you like

Event date: 12th to 13th Dec 2020

Celebrate International Mountain Day 2020 with your community and friends because #MountainsMatter. Let's raise awareness about the conservation of mountains, and the sustainable use of scarce resources from mountain areas. Let pledge to protect indigenous cultures, traditions and knowledge by using mountain products ourselves. Finally, let's resolve to conserve mountain biological diversity, for the well-being of mountain dwellers and our own well-being.

