Run government first, then challenge us: Devendra Fadnavis

Responding to Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray's challenge to try and bring his government down, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the three-party government should first function before daring the opposition.

Fadnavis said that Thackeray is right in saying that he is in the driver's seat of the three-wheeler called MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) but the passengers behind (NCP and Congress) have their own destination and as such the journey is troubled because of contradictions among the partners. "It is said that we should try to topple the government. And, we have said repeatedly that we are not interested in pulling the government down simply because we know that you three will break each other's legs. Forget the downfall, and accept my challenge of running the government," said Fadnavis while addressing the party's newly appointed state executive on Monday.

Thackeray had dared the BJP in his weekend interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna.

Fadnavis said, "The passengers of the three-wheeler decide where they want to go even while you (the CM) are behind the steering wheel."

"The passengers are inexplicable because one wants to go south and the other wants to go north. There is no way to know where the vehicle will go and who is actually driving it. Ultimately the state suffers," said Fadnavis.

'Pandemic worsening'

Fadnavis also said that the state's pandemic situation is deteriorating. "Is it good for us to have the highest number of patients and deaths in the country? Maharashtra ranks lower than the country's average in pandemic management. Testing is way lower than expected. The situation in Mumbai can be brought under control if we conduct 15,000-30,000 tests daily," he said, slamming the state government for calling out the Centre to mask its failures.

30,000

Approx. no. of tests needed in Mumbai as per Devendra Fadnavis

