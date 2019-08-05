Run 'n' ride

things-to-do

The fifth edition of the Wada Duathlon, an athletic event that comprises a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg, will be held this Sunday. If you're a fitness enthusiast who enjoys cardio and would love to run and ride in the natural off-roads, join in and pick the workout of your choice. The race options include a full distance solo duathlon (40-km cycling + 10-km run), full distance relay duathlon (40-km cycling + 10 km-run), half distance solo duathlon (20-km cycling + 5 km-run), and fun run (5km). Meals will be provided.

ON August 11, 7.30 am to 3.30 pm

AT B-202, Ashiana CHS, Shantilal Modi Road, Kandivali West (office address of the organiser).

CALL 9833820497

LOG ON TO events.indiarunning.com

COST '900 onwards (transport to Wada and bicycle rent extra)

