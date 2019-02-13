Run under the stars for a cause in Bandra
Spend this Saturday night running for a cause
Saturday nights in Mumbai are synonymous with partying and dancing. But why not try something new this weekend? Something that is just as fun, but takes fitness into account and supports a cause as well.
UACTIV, along with Save the Children India and Gulf Oil, is back with the third edition of Urban Feet - Night Run for Safety, an event that embraces Mumbai's night life in a whole new way. The six-km mini-marathon is open to all enthusiasts.
The run is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of women's safety on the streets at night. "Even though some have learned how to cope with this existential anxiety, it's time to be the voice and fulfil our responsibility to stand up, speak up and act for safety," says Bhavik Mehta, co-founder of UACTIV. Profits from the event will go to NGO Akshara Centre.
ON: February 16, 9 pm to 1 am
AT: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
CALL: 9820822025
LOG ON TO: instamojo.com
COST: Rs 450
