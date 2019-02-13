Run under the stars for a cause in Bandra

things-to-do

Spend this Saturday night running for a cause

Saturday nights in Mumbai are synonymous with partying and da­n­c­ing. But why not try something new this weekend? Something that is just as fun, but takes fitness into account and supports a cause as well.

UACTIV, along with Save the Children India and Gulf Oil, is back with the third edition of Urban Feet - Night Run for Safety, an event that embraces Mumbai's night life in a whole new way. The six-km mini-marathon is open to all enthusiasts.

The run is aimed at creating awaren­e­ss about the importance of women's sa­fety on the streets at night. "Even th­ough some have learned how to co­pe with this existential anxiety, it's time to be the voice and fulfil our responsibility to stand up, speak up and act for safety," says Bhavik Mehta, co-founder of UACTIV. Profits from the event will go to NGO Akshara Centre.

ON: February 16, 9 pm to 1 am

AT: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

CALL: 9820822025

LOG ON TO: instamojo.com

COST: Rs 450

