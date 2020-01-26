Run with your tribe

Parle Panthers, Vile Parle East

At 40 core members, the group was formed in 2015 by Manohar Rodrigues because "I used to see runners in Vile Parle, but there was no cohesive social bond between us." He set up a Facebook group and word spread. Now, the group travels for races together, discusses routes, and meets for runs and sometimes, just for chai. Newbie? Don't worry. The veterans will help you train and offer you tips. But, you'll have to be self-disciplined.

Runtastic Dil Se, Palm Beach Road

Started by Haridas Nair, an ex-army officer and a Comrade runner, six years ago. Classes are held at Thane and Navi Mumbai, with hill training at Parsik Hills. Reshma Shetty, a runner on the group says, classes include stretches, especially for the joints, running with ankle weights, push-ups on the road, short runs and trail runs.



Price: Rs 14,000 per year

Call: 98215 93485

Miles with Giles, Bandra West and Juhu Chowpatty

Formed in 2008 by Giles Drego, this running group trains at the Carter Road promenade on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and at Juhu Chowpatty on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sundays are saved for long runs. Not from this area? Drego says if you can round up five friends (or more) and live along the Western line, he will be happy to train you locally.



Price: Rs 6,000 per person for three months

Call: 9819264894

SKECHERS GoRun Club, Mahalxami Race Course

The group was started three years ago to encourageand promote running. Dr Bhavana Diyora, a full marathoner and ultra runner, and also a preventive health specialist and sports nutrition, says training concentrates on strengthening/flexibility exercises and mobility workouts to prevent injury. The sessions are held every Tuesday and Saturday and the aim is to start slow, with 100-200 metre runs. Every quarter there are 5K-10K timed trails to compare yourself to your previous personal best.

Call: 7021041370

Weight To Go Mumbai, Mulund East

Sayuri Dalvi started the group in 2016, after finding a vaccum for a running group in the area, having moved here in 2012. "While I saw people running, it was more like jogging. They weren't training for an endurance event." In 2015, while on her morning run, she was approached by a couple who, having spotted her at races around the city, asked if she could coach. The group, which started with four people, now has 32 members who train for marathons and ultra marathons. The schedule includes hill repeats, speed training and strengthening.



Price: Rs 1,500 per month

Call: 9619042380

