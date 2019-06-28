Runaway Kerala women prisoners caught
The two women-Sandhya (26) and Shilpa (23)- who are remand prisoners, had escaped from the Attakulangara sub-jail
Thiruvananthapuram: Two women inmates of a sub-jail in the city, who had escaped three days ago, were caught here late Thursday night, police said.
The two women-Sandhya (26) and Shilpa (23)- who are remand prisoners, had escaped from the Attakulangara sub-jail by climbing a tree.
They were behind bars in connection with theft and financial fraud cases.
Police had earlier said the women had climbed a tree near the prison wall to escape. Their absence was noticed when a head count was taken.
