Runner Hima Das features in Vogue alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

India's star middle-distance runner Hima Das (encircled above) has been featured on the cover of the latest edition of a leading fashion magazine

India's star middle-distance runner Hima Das has been featured on the cover of the latest edition of a leading fashion magazine.

Das made history by winning India's first 400m gold at the U-20 IAAF World Championships in USA earlier this year and then followed it up one gold and two silver medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang.

As part of the magazine's Women of the Year Awards, which were held last week, Das, shared the Sportswoman of the Year award with wrestler Vinesh Phogat and heptathlete Swapna Burman.

However, Das is the lone sportswoman to feature on the magazine's recent cover, which also features other prominent personalities like actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhat among others.

