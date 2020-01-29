Running out of food, water: Indian students at Wuhan University

New Delhi: A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to the Indian government to rescue them at the earliest as they were running short of food and water in their dormitory owing to continued shutdown in the city.

The Indian Embassy in China has contacted the stranded students and promised possible assistance. The students continue to be anxious as the virus is spreading in the city. The stranded students belong to Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are allowed to go out for only two hours a day to buy essentials but there is a lockdown in the city. All the shops and transport systems are closed. There is a shortage of essentials and we will soon run out of food and water," said Gaurav Nath, a 22-year-old student from Assam.

"The Indian embassy in China is in constant touch with us for the rescue. We appeal to the Indian government to rescue us at the earliest," he added.

Meanwhile, at least 100 students from Gujarat in China had expressed their desire to return home and some of them are coming back from Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday, said CM Vijay Rupani.

MEA formally requests China for evacuation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made a formal request to China for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, it added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever