Rupali Ganguly hails the power of housewives with her latest Instagram post

Rupali Ganguly, the actor who won everyone's hearts in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, has taken to her Instagram account to hail the idea of housewives as the Superheroes! For the uninitiated, one of the leading general entertainment channels - Star Plus is all set to launch Anupamaa, the official Hindi remake of their iconic Bengali show, Sreemoyee from Star Jalsha. As interesting as the title, Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, a story by Leena Gangopadhyay. Anupamaa is its Hindi remake and Rajan Shahi, the maker of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the showrunner for the fiction drama.

The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfills all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family.

Recently the elegant actress has posted a picture of a newspaper article which talks about how Home-makers are super-heroes. The actress has taken it to her social media account and wrote: Really glad to read this, totally agree with this thought.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Really glad to read this article,totally agree with this thought ðð» A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly) onMar 11, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

The beautiful and elegant Rupal Ganguly is all set to mesmerize the spectators as Anupama in this upcoming fiction drama.

