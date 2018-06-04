Rupali Suri bags role in Inside Edge 2

Rupali, who starred in the Hollywood movie Dad, hold my hand, has been roped in for the project backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment

Actress Rupali Suri has been roped in for web series Inside Edge 2. The story of Inside Edge revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It was the first Amazon original web series from India. Rupali, who starred in the Hollywood movie Dad, hold my hand, has been roped in for the project backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment.

"It feels great to be a part of this web-series that is being produced by Farhan Akhtar who is my absolute favourite. I'm thrilled and have high hopes for 'Inside Edge 2'," Rupali said in a statement to IANS. The second season of the web series will also feature Richa Chadha and Manish Giri.

