Rupali Suri: Working with Zeenat Aman a dream come true

Rupali Suri

Actress Rupali Suri says working with veteran actress Zeenat Aman on an untitled web show was like a dream come true. The Inside Edge actress has wrapped up shooting for the web show.

"It was a dream come true to work with a veteran actress like Zeenatji. She is lovely and gracious. It's always fun to have her around on sets. I am happy to have got a chance to work with her," Rupali said in a statement.

The show is slated for release later this year.

Rupali, who portrayed Sonia Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson, "with a difference" in director Bharat Dabholkar's comic satire "Bottoms Up", will also be seen in an English film titled "Dad... Hold My Hand".

Rupali will also be seen in Inside Edge. The story of Inside Edge revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It was the first Amazon original web series from India. Rupali, who starred in the Hollywood movie Dad, hold my hand, has been roped in for the project backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment.

"It feels great to be a part of this web-series that is being produced by Farhan Akhtar who is my absolute favourite. I'm thrilled and have high hopes for 'Inside Edge 2'," Rupali said in a statement to IANS. The second season of the web series will also feature Richa Chadha and Manish Giri.

