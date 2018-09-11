Search

Rupee hits fresh low at 72.48 against dollar

Sep 11, 2018, 07:45 IST | Agencies

Earlier the rupee resumed slightly lower at 72.18 against last Friday's closing level of 71.73 a dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange here

The rupee weakened further to hit a fresh low of 72.48 against the US currency, falling 75 paise in late morning deals Monday on rising crude oil prices, strengthening dollar and a widened current account deficit.

India's current account deficit widened to $15.8 billion in April-June in value terms this year as against $15 billion in the same quarter of 2017-18, mainly due to a higher trade deficit, according to RBI data released on Friday. Domestic macro situation and the dollar's strength amid fear of currency crisis continued to spook the rupee, a dealer said.

