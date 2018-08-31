Rupee slides further; hits fresh low of 71

national

The Indian rupee opened the day's trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at over 70.90 to a USD which was even below its record low of 70.85 to a greenback

The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of just over 71 to a US dollar during the morning trade session on Friday. Around 10 a.m. the Indian rupee was pegged at 70.97-98 to a US dollar after it touched 71 to a US dollar -- the lowest ever mark -- against the greenback.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 70.74-75 against the US dollar, weaker 15 by paise from Wednesday's close of 70.59-60 to a US dollar.

