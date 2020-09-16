Rushad Rana shares the story behind his separation: Tried to make my marriage work, but eventually, it didn't

Actor Rushad Rana shares the story behind his separation. Rushad has been known to be a very guarded actor however with the support of his family he is back to work much stronger.

He adds, "During this tough phase, my parents inspired me to get back on my feet and focus on my work. Now, I feel that work is my happiness and I need someone who understands my profession and respects it. My in-laws probably did not like the profession, and therefore wanted me to change my career. They were good people, but I could not leave my career because that's where my happiness lay."

Talking about his divorce he says, "It was a love-cum-arranged marriage. But, from the beginning, my ex-wife's family was not able to accept my career. They felt that it was not a secure profession, and I should pursue a corporate job. I received many acting offers during that time, but I was always unhappy shooting, because I was influenced into thinking that the profession was not right for me. Suddenly, I changed from being this happy-go-lucky guy into a man, who was not happy with his life. I tried to make my marriage work, but eventually, it didn't work out."

However back to work much stronger, Rushad is currently seen as Anirudh on the show, 'Anupamaa'. "I am glad that I am getting to do different roles on TV now. I was ambitious about doing films at one point in my career, but I feel TV is a great platform and has great opportunities. So even if I start getting film offers, I will never stop doing television now. I would like to strike a good balance between films and television" he excerpts.

