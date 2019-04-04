Rushad Rana to be seen as a lawyer in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

television

Rushad Rana plays Navjot Chaddha, an opposition lawyer, in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rushad Rana in his character look from the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Since its inception, Colors' Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been the front runner on Indian television for its path-breaking concept that traces the life of Soumya (Rubina Dilaik), a transgender's struggles to lead a normal life despite the discrimination she faces at every juncture in life. Currently the show is addressing a pertinent issue on adoption rights for transgender.

The current storyline of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will showcase how Saumya appeals in court with the help of lawyer Rajat Singh (Ronit Roy) for the right to legally adopt a child and embrace motherhood even after society standing against it. But with each day passing by, the struggles become tough and adding to her problems she has a strong opposition lawyer Navjot Chaddha fighting standing against her.

Playing the role of Navjot Chaddha's role will be the popular television actor Rushad Rana. Navjot is a very strong opponent who has won a lot of cases and will represent Harman's (Vivian Dsena) brother Varun (Laksh Handa) in the court against Saumya’s petition for motherhood.

Commenting on this role, Rushad Rana, "Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki deals with a very crucial and sensitive topic in the society. It has mirrored the struggles of transgenders and now it has taken another huge step to voice out an issue of motherhood for transgenders. I will be playing the opposition lawyer against Ronit Roy, who defies Saumya's (Rubina Dilaik) petition. Although I will essay a negative role, I am extremely overwhelmed to be a part of this landmark show on television and hope that the audience resonates with the message we want to give out through this concept."

