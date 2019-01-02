Ruskin Bond's stories now on the web

television

Parchayee - Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond is set to air on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5.

Author Ruskin Bond. Pic/Getty images

Ruskin Bond's ghost stories will come to life with a web series titled Parchayee - Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond. The series set to air on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ZEE5 is being produced by Banijay Asia and Opus Communication.

It will be a series of 12 episodes, based on stories written by Bond. "Whenever I run out of people to write about, I cook up a few ghosts or they appear before me. I am happy that my stories are coming alive for the first time on a digital platform and I look forward to watching them. I hope my readers enjoy the series," said Bond. The first episode of the show will première on January 15. The following stories will unfold monthly till June this year.

The first four episodes - based on stories, The Ghost In The Garden, The Wind On Haunted Hill, Wilson's Bridge and The Overcoat - will be directed by VK Prakash and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

