Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta blessed with a baby boy; actor shares first picture

Balika Vadhu fame Ruslaan Mumtaaz and his wife Nirali have finally experienced parenthood. The couple became proud parents of a baby boy. Ruslaan announced the arrival on social media with a long note. He has also shared pictures of the baby.

He started the long note on his Instagram by stating, "26-03-2020: CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED".

The actor further shared, "I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is."

The actor concluded by saying, "I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children."

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) onMar 25, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

A week ago Ruslaan had shared a picture with his pregnant wife. He captioned it, "CHOTA BABY coming soon, soon soon. A superhero is born in times of despair. Any guesses if we are going to have a BOY or a GIRL?? Leave a comment so that we have proof as to who guessed what. @sumitkhetanofficial #superheroes #girl #boy #babygirl #babyboy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz) onMar 21, 2020 at 6:05am PDT

Ruslaan made his television debut in 2013 with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. Before this, he was seen in a couple of Bollywood films namely MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. He had also played a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi. He is currently seen in television serial Laal Ishq and Main Maayke Chali Jaungi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates