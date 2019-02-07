Ruslaan's mother wanted him to play the role of Samar in Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiy

television

Ruslaan Mumtaz with his mother Anjana Mumtaz

The chocolate boy of Bollywood Ruslaan Mumtaz is back on television after 3 years, with "Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo" on Sony Entertainment Television, giving a romantic twist to the story. Ruslaan will essay the character of Dhruv Raichand, an NRI and a successful businessman.

When Ruslaan was finalised to play Dhruv in the show, his mom Anjana Mumtaz who is a big fan of the show Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo was super excited. She absolutely loves the character of Samar (Namish Taneja) as she finds him to be an ideal son and son-in-law. Anjana kept discussing about the show to Ruslaan and her admiration towards Samar's character was quite evident. She had always wished for Ruslaan to play the character of Samar.

Ruslaan says, "My mother is an ardent follower of the show and loves Samar's character immensely. She always admired the cute, innocent love-hate relationship between Jaya and Samar. She always saw a part of me in the character of Samar and thereby wanted me to play the role. And here I am in the show, just in the apt role opposite to Samar. My mom was really happy to see me playing the role of Dhruv Raichand in her favourite daily soap".

Ruslaan has a huge fan following along with Namish and Shrishti and hopes that the fans will like this love triangle.

