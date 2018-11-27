Russell Brand makes first red carpet appearance with wife after 2nd child

hollywood

The mother-of-two looked sensational in a glittering black jumpsuit, whilst she layered up with a satin blazer and accessorised with a small clutch bag

Russell Brand/picture courtesy: Instagram

Actor-comedian Russell Brand made his first red carpet appearance with wife Laura Gallacher months after welcoming their second daughter.

They already have daughter Mabel, 20 months, and welcomed their second one over the summer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Despite previously admitting that fatherhood is "exhausting bliss", Brand looked full of life as he joined his wife in their first joint red carpet appearance at the British Curry Awards at Battersea Evolution here on Monday.

The couple is notoriously private and has kept their personal life out of the spotlight. But they cosied up to one another at the event.

Gallacher sported brunette locks instead of her usual blonde hairdo, which she styled in a chic chignon.

Meanwhile, Brand, who admitted last month that fatherhood had given him grey hair, donned an open blouse with leather trousers and a skinny scarf.

The couple walked down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in Henley-on-Thames in August 2017.

