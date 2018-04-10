Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe took to Twitter to share his current relationship status and address dating speculations

Hollywood star Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer are officially divorced. The Oscar winner took to Twitter to share his current relationship status and address dating speculations. "I am not in a relationship with this young lady and never have been," Crowe posted. Hours later, the actor followed up with a tweet about his divorce.

"In other news... Yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Australia)... I officially became divorced," Crowe said. Crowe, 54 and Spencer parted ways in 2012, though he admitted in 2015 that the duo had not legally split up and he was still in love with her.

The tweets Russell Crowe posted:

Oh ... and this ... Something is so wrong with the leadership of this magazine . They keep piling on the humiliations . I am not in a relationship with this young lady and never have been . pic.twitter.com/qv7TE2d2oF — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 9, 2018

In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced .

Thank you linesman .

Thank you ball boys. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 9, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever