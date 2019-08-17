Russell Domingo appointed Bangladesh head coach

cricket

Russell Domingo during a practice session with his former team, South Africa.

Russell Domingo is the new coach of Bangladesh until 2021. The step was taken after a review done of the team's performance in the recently concluded World Cup 2019. Bangladesh had finished eighth in the tournament.

"We have decided to pick Russell as he will be available. There were other candidates but we wanted someone who could be available for us and certainly he has got the experience," Cricbuzz quoted (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan as saying.

Russell Domingo is a former South Africa coach and will start his tenure as Bangladesh coach on August 21, 2019.

His first assignment will begin with the lone Test against Afghanistan from September 5, which will be followed by an ODI tri-series involving Zimbabwe as well.

Russell Domingo has the challenging task of making a talented Bangladesh into one of the top teams in the world.

With inputs from IANS

