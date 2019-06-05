Russell Peters shares his journey as a comedian during his India World Tour

bollywood

Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters says he was barely making a living out of comedy at the initial stage of his career

Russell Peters/picture courtesy: Russell Peters' Instagram account

Indo-Canadian comedian Russell Peters says he was barely making a living out of comedy at the initial stage of his career.

"You don't need a manager when you start doing comedy. Here's the thing here, you're in a different time now. You see how you've probably been on TV and you have a show right now and you're doing corporates and you're only 10 years in," Peters said in a statement.

"In 10 years, I did not have any of these things. It was just like 'Nobody cared'. I didn't have a manager, I didn't have anybody paying attention," he added.

He says he was "barely making a living".

The comedian continued: "But I was still doing it because I didn't know that where I'm at now is where I could be, I did not know that. It wasn't even like 'I know that one day great things will come to me'. I had no clue any of that is going to happen. I was just like 'Hopefully, I make enough money one day where I don't have to worry if my mortgage or rent is gonna be paid'."

Peters opened up about his journey while talking to comedian Vipul Goyal, who is seen impersonating as his own manager in MX Exclusive "Humorously Yours 2" - a TVF Original series. It will start streaming on MX Player from June 7.

Peters performed in India at Supermoon, an intellectual property of ZEE LIVE which promises to bring international entertainment acts from comedy, music and theatre to India.

In its first edition, Peters performed in Bengaluru on May 29. After his Delhi performance on May 31, he had shows scheduled in Mumbai on June 2 and June 3.

The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries.

