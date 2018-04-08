Russell Simmons accused of groping reality TV star

Reality TV star Luann de Lesseps has accused TV producer Russell Simmons of groping her in an elevator

Russell Simmons, Def Jam Recordings co-founder, has been accused of rape or sexual harassment by numerous women since the past year. He has denied those claims.

Reality TV star Luann de Lesseps has alleged the incident happened "around three summers ago, at Soho Beach House, Miami", reports eonline.com. "He grabbed my a** in an elevator, he was just a pig," she said in an interview to the Daily Beast news portal.

"I haven't told anybody about that before. I was grossed out. I was like 'How dare you?' He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all it.... He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, 'Don't ever do that again'," she said. Lesseps said she did not report the incident at the time and Simmons never apologised to her.

