Russell's Viper gives birth to 36 offspring

A Russell's Viper that was caught by the Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing, to produce anti-venom, has given birth to 36 offspring.

They will be kept for few days until they are fit to be released with the mother. "As the snake was pregnant, we kept it in an incubator. Last week it gave birth to 36 offspring, " said Dr Nishigandha Naik, director of the institute.

