Russia accuses US of 'expulsion blackmail'
Moscow blames 'colossal' US pressure on allies for mass expulsion of diplomats
Twenty-six countries have expelled Russian envoys in the past two days. NATO is also expelling seven diplomats in response to the attack. Pic/AFP
Moscow yesterday charged Washington had put "colossal pressure" on allies to expel scores of Russian diplomats, and vowed to retaliate. "This is the result of colossal pressure, colossal blackmail which is the main instrument of Washington on the international arena," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"We'll respond, have no doubt! No one wants to put up with such loutish behaviour and we won't," he added. More than 100 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 22 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes.
The expulsions were a response to the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.
Expulsions of Russian diplomats were ordered by the US, Canada and Australia as well as a number of European Union countries, Albania and Ukraine. The row has plunged Russia's relations with the West to new lows amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine and Syria. Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on Afghanistan in Uzbekistan, Lavrov said the expulsions justified Russia's view that there are "few independent countries" remaining in Europe.
'Skripal case has sparked new Cold War'
Moscow: Russian media shared the view that Western countries' coordinated expulsions of Russian diplomats following the poisoning in Britain of a former spy have plunged Moscow's relations with the West into a new "Cold War". Izvestia pro-Kremlin daily denounced what it called a "flash mob", while Nezavisimaya Gazeta daily stressed that "never before have there been such coordinated expulsions".
Skripals may never recover: May
London: British prime minister Theresa May says former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter may never recover from a nerve-agent attack that has left them in critical condition. May says "their condition is unlikely to change in the near future, and they may never recover fully." May said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video