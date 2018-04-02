Russia brokers final deal to evacuate east Ghouta

The deal would see fighters with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction leave Ghouta's main town of Douma for opposition-held territory, paving the way for Syria's regime to retake the enclave



A rebel fighter from Eastern Ghouta, holds his weapon as he kisses a child after arriving in Qalaat al-Madiq. Pic/AFP

A final deal has been reached for fighters and civilians to leave the last opposition-held pocket of Eastern Ghouta, a monitor said yesterday, paving the way for Syria's regime to retake the one-time rebel enclave near Damascus.

The deal brokered by regime ally Russia would see fighters with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction leave Ghouta's main town of Douma for opposition-held territory in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. There was no immediate confirmation from the rebels, but pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan quoted “diplomatic sources” as saying the agreement would see fighters give up heavy weapons and leave Douma for northern Syria.

The retaking of Eastern Ghouta would mark a major milestone in President Bashar al-Assad's efforts to regain control of territory seized by rebel factions during Syria's seven-year civil war. The Observatory, a Britain-based monitoring group, said Sunday's deal will also see Russian military police enter the town and government institutions return to the area.

Regime forces had already retaken more than 95 per cent of Eastern Ghouta in a six-week air and ground blitz that forced tens of thousands from their homes. Earlier Sunday, an agreement had been reached with civil authorities in Douma for hundreds of civilians to leave for Idlib, a northwestern province still largely outside regime control, the Observatory said.

Pope urges end to 'carnage' in Syria

Pope Francis called yesterday for an end to “carnage” in Syria and “reconciliation” in the Middle East in his Easter message. “Today we implore fruits of peace upon the entire world, beginning with the beloved and long-suffering land of Syria,” the pontiff said. He asked that “provisions be made to facilitate access to the aid so urgently needed by our brothers and sisters, while also ensuring fitting conditions for the return of the displaced” to Syria.

