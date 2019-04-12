Russia confers Narendra Modi with highest State Honour

Published: Apr 12, 2019, 16:15 IST | ANI

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest order and the oldest state order of Russia, first established in 1698

Russia confers Narendra Modi with highest State Honour
Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Russia on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest state decoration -- Order of St Andrew -- for exceptional services in promoting a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russian and India.

"On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples," the Russian Embassy tweeted. The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest order and the oldest state order of Russia, first established in 1698. It was abolished under the erstwhile Soviet Union but re-established in 1998.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

narendra modirussianew delhi

Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for receiving Saudi's highest civilian honour

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the Day
Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it

Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it