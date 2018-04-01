Russia expels more UK diplomats
Britain is told a total of more than 50 diplomats must leave over the nerve agent poisoning row
British ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow. Pic/AFP
Russia said yesterday that Britain had to reduce its diplomatic staff by more than 50 more people as a crisis in ties between Moscow and the West escalated over the nerve agent attack on a former spy.
The new measures came after 23 British diplomats left Russia earlier this month and are seen as Moscow's punishment after Britain's allies expelled Russian diplomats over the March 4 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in an English city. "Russia suggested parity. The British side has more than 50 more people," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
On Friday, Moscow summoned British envoy Laurie Bristow, giving London a month to cut the number of diplomatic staff in Russia to the same number Russia has in UK. He was summoned along with the heads of diplomatic missions from 23 other countries, in the biggest wave of tit-for-tat expulsions in recent memory.
UK mulls Russian request to visit Yulia
UK said it was considering Moscow's request for consular access to Yulia Skripal. The Foreign Office said that in reaching its decision, it would take into account whether Yulia wanted Russian officials to pay her a visit in hospital.
Another provocation?
The Russian Embassy in Britain has complained about the alleged search of a Russian airliner that landed at London's Heathrow Airport. The embassy said British Border Forces and Customs officers searched an Aeroflot flight from Moscow Friday in violation of international rules. In a tweet, the embassy called night called the alleged search "another blatant provocation by the British authorities" over the poisoning of the Skripals.
