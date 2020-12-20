Russia launches UK telecom satellites in space

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with 36 British OneWeb satellites blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome. PIC/AFP

A Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East on Friday carrying 36 UK telecommunications and internet satellites, the Roscosmos space agency said. The launch was the first and only one to take place from the cosmodrome this year, Roscosmos said. The rocket took off carrying satellites made by the British-based company OneWeb.

Originally planned for April, the launch was delayed after OneWeb collapsed and was forced to declare bankruptcy. Last month, the UK government and Indian telecommunications giant Bharti took control of the company, investing $500 million a piece.

The London-headquartered company is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world. OneWeb's first six satellites were launched by a Russian-made Soyuz rocket from the space centre in Kourou in French Guiana in February 2019.

500M

Amount invested by Indian firm Bharti and the UK govt

