Russia on celluloid

A still from Solaris, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Mumbai has been bringing the country’s culture to the city since 1975 through films, ballet performances, literary events and music shows. This month, they host the Tarkovsky Film Club, a film screening showcasing a host of movies. They include Snow Queen, a 1967 Soviet fantasy based on the fairy tale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen. Directed by Genndy Kazanski, the film will be screened today.

The Tale of Tzar Sultan, a 1966 film based on the eponymous story by Alexander Pushkin, directed by Alexander Ptushko, runs on Friday.

Father Frost, a 1964 Soviet romantic fantasy based on the traditional Russian fairy tale Morozko by Aleksandr Rou, will be screened today as well.

On: January 22, 25 and 29, 6.30 pm

At: The Russian Centre for Science & Culture, 31-A Dr. Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, Peddar Road.

Call: 23510793

