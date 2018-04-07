Russia rails against Britain at UN Security Council

Russia unleashed a blistering war of words against Britain at the UN Security Council yesterday, deflecting accusations of poisoning a former double agent in England with denials, 'Alice in Wonderland' and Russian literature

Russia unleashed a blistering war of words against Britain at the UN Security Council yesterday, deflecting accusations of poisoning a former double agent in England with denials, "Alice in Wonderland" and Russian literature.

"It's some sort of theatre of the absurd. Couldn't you come up with a better fake story?" Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council. "We have told our British colleagues that 'you're playing with fire and you'll be sorry.'"

London blames Russia, but the Kremlin denies any involvement. The row has triggered a wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and inflamed tensions between Russia and Western governments.

Meanwhile, hospital officials have said that Sergei Skripal is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and no longer in a critical condition.

