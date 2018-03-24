Russia 'regrets' EU decision to recall envoy

The Kremlin said it regretted the EU's decision to recall its envoy to Russia after the bloc backed Britain's view that Moscow is likely behind the poisoning of a former double agent

The Kremlin said it regretted the EU's decision to recall its envoy to Russia after the bloc backed Britain's view that Moscow is likely behind the poisoning of a former double agent.

"As for the decision taken, we regret in this context that again such decisions are taken using the wording 'highly likely' and judgements are based on this. We don't agree with this and we repeat again that Russia absolutely definitely has nothing to do with the Skripal case," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever