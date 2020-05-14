Russia reports over 10,000 cases for 11th consecutive day

Russia on Wednesday reported 10,029 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 2,42,271. The death toll in the country due to coronavirus-linked complications has reached 2,212, reported CNN quoting data released by Russia's virus response headquarters.

The country has reported over 10,000 cases per day for 11 consecutive days. Russia has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases globally after the United States. It is the worst affected country in Europe, followed by Spain. Worldwide, as many as 4,223,047 infections have been registered, including 2,91 519 deaths.

Pak reports 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections to over 34,000, while 31 more people have succumbed to the new coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday, amidst the easing of lockdown restrictions.The Pakistan government announced last week that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown due to its effect on the economy and the workforce. The Ministry of National Health Services said that 2,255 cases were confirmed positive on Tuesday after 11,848 tests were conducted. A total of 31 fresh deaths have been reported, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 737, it said, adding that total cases have risen to 34,336.

