Russia unveils world's first floating nuclear power station

Built in Saint Petersburg, the Akademik Lomonosov arrived in Murmansk on Thursday



Akademik Lomonossov is now considered the world's only nuclear floating power unit. Pic/AFP

Russia yesterday unveiled the world's first floating nuclear power station at a ceremony in the port of the far northern city of Murmansk where it will be loaded with nuclear fuel before heading to eastern Siberia.

Built in Saint Petersburg, the Akademik Lomonosov arrived in Murmansk on Thursday. Constructed by the state nuclear power firm Rosatom, the 144 by 30 metre ship holds two reactors with two 35 megawatt nuclear reactors that are similar to those used to power icebreaker ships.

It will be primarily used to power oil rigs as Russia pushes further north into the Arctic to drill for oil and gas and needs electricity in far-flung locations.

