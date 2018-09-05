Russian air strikes batter Syria's Idlib

international

The air raids came a day after rebel units in Idlib hit regime positions in Latakia province, which killed three pro-regime fighters

Representational pic

Russian warplanes battered Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib yesterday, a war monitor said, as expectations mount of a government offensive in the province. The air raids came a day after rebel units in Idlib hit regime positions in Latakia province, which killed three pro-regime fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights could not immediately provide a death toll for the strikes.

2015

Year when Idlib was seized by the rebels

'Syria army ready to solve Idlib problem'

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Syrian army is getting ready to solve the problem of "terrorism" in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, apparently referring to a looming regime offensive. "We know that the Syrian armed forces are getting ready to solve this problem," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, calling Idlib a "pocket of terrorism".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever