Search

Russian air strikes batter Syria's Idlib

Sep 05, 2018, 09:58 IST | Agencies

The air raids came a day after rebel units in Idlib hit regime positions in Latakia province, which killed three pro-regime fighters

Russian air strikes batter Syria's Idlib
Representational pic

Russian warplanes battered Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib yesterday, a war monitor said, as expectations mount of a government offensive in the province. The air raids came a day after rebel units in Idlib hit regime positions in Latakia province, which killed three pro-regime fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights could not immediately provide a death toll for the strikes.

2015
Year when Idlib was seized by the rebels

'Syria army ready to solve Idlib problem'
Moscow: The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Syrian army is getting ready to solve the problem of "terrorism" in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, apparently referring to a looming regime offensive. "We know that the Syrian armed forces are getting ready to solve this problem," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, calling Idlib a "pocket of terrorism".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

russiasyria

Mumbai: This Ganesh Chaturthi, invite an eco-friendly Ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK