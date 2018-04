Russian cyclist thrashed in Telangana after being mistaken for thief

Oleg, a resident of Moscow, told police that he was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra when thunderstorm forced him to stop at Bhiknoor

In an unfortunate incident, a Russian cyclist was mistaken for a thief and thrashed by a Telangana farmer and his neighbours. 44-year old V. Oleg had pitched his tent due to bad weather on Friday night in Telangana's Kamareddy district.

The Russian national, who suffered injuries on his head, jaw and right arm, has been shifted to Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment in state-run Osmania General Hospital. He may have to remain in hospital for couple of days.

Oleg, a resident of Moscow, told police that he was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra when thunderstorm forced him to stop at Bhiknoor. The cyclist stopped by the side of an agriculture field and pitched his tent.

After rain stopped late in the night, farmer Mahender Reddy came to the field to find out if there was any damage to his cropm, found a tent on his field with a man lying inside and mistook him for thief.

Oleg could not understand what the farmer was asking him in Telugu. Even before the Russian could take help of the Google translator, the farmer attacked him with his torch light. Oleg resisted the attack. Some neighbours of the farmer also joined him in thrashing the foreigner.

With Inputs From Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text